Jan. 22, Amvets Post #1992, based in Mount Dora, did a post visitation to three other Florida posts, leading to a day filled with smiles and hugs.
Riding in the comfort of a large bus, Post #1992 veterans and others first visited Amvets Post #32 in Lakeland, then headed to Amvets Post 44 in Plant City. The third visitation was to Amvets Post #550, located in Zephyrhills.
Amvets Post #1992 is located at 32201 Amvets Way in Mount Dora.
Amvets was formed by World War Two veterans and continues today as a volunteer-led organization. Want to know more about the local post and its activities? Visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/amvets.dora.