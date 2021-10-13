The city of Tavares will be hopping Oct. 16, when its third annual Rocktoberfest takes over Wooton Park with a Monster Splash Seaplane Fly-In in the morning and events and activities throughout the day. The free, family-friendly event features live rock music, seaplane competitions, food and merchandise vendors, a family fun zone and more.
Whether you’re a pilot, aviation enthusiast or simply curious about amphibious aircraft, you don’t want to miss the Monster Splash Seaplane Fly-In. Seaplanes fly in from all over Central Florida to participate in flying competitions, like the crowd favorite “Pumpkin Drop” contest. The seaplane flying contests are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and a pilot/spectator meet and greet will be at 1–3 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket and pick a spot along the shoreline of beautiful Wooton Park.
Following the contests, keep your spots on the shoreline to watch the Sunnyland Antique Wooden Boat Parade. After the parade, the classic wooden boats will return to the marina, where spectators can see them up close and admire their beauty and craftsmanship.
After the boat parade, live rock music features special performances from Papa Wheelee and Leaving Haven. Fireworks over Lake Dora will illuminate the night sky while you wait for the “must-see” performance by Scott Stapp, the voice of Creed.
Grammy-winning songwriter, solo artist and Creed frontman, Scott Stapp has released his first album in six years, “The Space Between the Shadows.” It debuted in the Top 5 and Top 10 on album charts in the U.S. and U.K.
After five years of sobriety, Stapp created the album as an expression of what he has been through. The album’s first single, “Purpose for Pain,” is about finding meaning in darkness and returned Stapp to the radio charts last summer.
“Everyone goes through dark times, and that pain is real,” he said. “I think it helps to believe we’ll come to know the purpose for that pain, the lessons learned in enduring, and who that pain can help us become.”
Stapp endured childhood trauma, fled home as a teen, supported himself and formed a band. Creed first gained significant attention in 1997 and was popular on rock radio throughout the early 2000s. Creed has sold over 50 million albums, broke airplay records, sold-out arenas, and won a Grammy for “With Arms Wide Open.”
Despite Stapp’s success with Creed and as a solo artist, the traumas of his past, depression and addiction began to overshadow his gifts. His health deteriorated, and his personal and professional relationships were in jeopardy before he turned around.
“There are failures before there’s a success,” Stapp said. “But every day you renew your commitments. In learning that I was ill, not ‘weak,’ I regained control of my life. I can’t overstate the benefit of being understood – the shift in how we speak about mental health now is a blessing. I’ve definitely gained a perspective that lets me help people a few steps behind me on this path.”
Today, Stapp pays it forward through his own With Arms Wide Open Foundation, which helps military vets and their families with issues of drug addiction, PTSD-triggered mental health issues and suicide prevention. In 2017, the Florida Association of Broadcasters gave him the Florida Service Award and in 2018, he was inducted into the Florida Music Hall of Fame.
Here’s the event lineup:
• Monster Splash Seaplane Contests, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
• Family Fun Zone in Tavares Square, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.
• Food and Merch Vendors, 11 a.m.
• Sunnyland Antique Boat Parade, approximately 1 p.m., after Seaplane Contests
• Live Music – Papa Wheelee, 2–6 p.m.
• Live Music – Leaving Haven, 6:45–7:30 p.m.
• Fireworks, 7:45 p.m.
• Headline Act: Scott Stapp, 8 p.m.
Wooton Park is located at 100 E. Ruby Street in Tavares.
For more information, visit www.tavares.org or the Facebook event page at