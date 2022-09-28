The City of Tavares fourth annual ROCKTOBERFEST, featuring the Monster Splash Seaplane Fly-In, will be held Oct. 22 in Wooton Park Tavares. The family-friendly event offers attendees live rock music, seaplane competitions, food and merchandise vendors and more.
At the fly-in, seaplanes fly in from all over Central Florida to participate in flying competitions like the crowd’s favorite “Pumpkin Drop” contest. Following the contests, enjoy special performances by Papa Wheelee and Black Canvas When the sun goes down, The Atomic Punks will light up the stage, and then Petty Cash returns to the Rocktoberfest stage after making its Tavares debut in 2018 to perform the best of Tom Petty and Johnny Cash.