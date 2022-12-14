LEESBURG – Two middle school teachers and one elementary school teacher – all with three years of experience – have been told they are among the top leaders in their profession.
December Hall, a science teacher at East Ridge Middle; Olivia Bryan, a science teacher at Eustis Middle and Angela Pylant, a pre-kindergarten teacher at Pine Ridge Elementary each received a surprise announcement this week that they are finalists for the title of Lake County Schools Rookie Teacher of the Year.
Additionally, three district employees who provide essential support to ensure schools run smoothly were tapped as finalists for Lake County School-Related Employee of the Year.
These top essential employees are Christopher Shirley, a custodian at Eustis Elementary; Nancy DeNapoli, a food service manager at Lost Lake Elementary; and Renee Shell, a teacher assistant and the family school liaison at Treadway Elementary.
The Rookie Teacher of the Year and School-Related Employee of the Year finalists were notified Dec. 6 by Superintendent Diane Kornegay; school board members Marc Dodd, Mollie Cunningham and Tyler Brandeburg; and a caravan of representatives from the district and the Education Foundation of Lake County.
The group visited each of the finalists’ schools to announce their recognition and to celebrate with their principals and other school staff.
The 2023 School-Related Employee of the Year will be announced at the Dec. 12 school board meeting and recognized with all school-related employees at a reception presented by the Insight Credit Union on March 7, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at the Venetian Center in Leesburg. The 2024 Rookie Teacher of the Year will be announced at the reception, as well. The event will be hosted by the Education Foundation of Lake County, which coordinates recognition events for the school district.
Established in 1987, Education Foundation of Lake County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and designated direct support organization for Lake County Schools. Visit EdFoundationLake.com.