Last Thursday, two elementary school teachers and one high school teacher were named the Lake County Schools Rookie Teacher of the Year finalists in the Lake County Schools program. All three have three years of experience.
William “Lee” Fouraker, a television production teacher at East Ridge High; Alexa DeJarlais, a kindergarten teach-er at Fruitland Park Elementary; and Tori Grable, a fifth grade teacher at Seminole Springs Elementary received a visit from Superintendent Diane Kornegay, school board member Mollie Cunningham and a caravan of representatives from the district, the Education Foundation of Lake County and Insight Credit Union.
Additionally, three school district employees also received a visit from the group to be informed they were Lake County School-Related Employee of the Year finalists.
They are Serita Morgan, a family school liaison for Beverly Shores Elementary; Shaun Smith, head custodian at Eustis Middle; and Susan Johnson, a first grade teaching assistant at Fruitland Park Elementary School.
The 2023 Rookie Teacher of the Year and the 2022 School-Related Employee of the Year will be announced at a reception March 9, at 5:30 p.m., at The Venetian Center, in Leesburg. The event will be hosted by the Education Foundation of Lake County, which coordinates recognition events for the school district.