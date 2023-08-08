June 22, the Rotary Club of Lake County Golden Triangle gathered for the traditional “changing of the guard” dinner to celebrate successes of the past year and mark the transition to a new board of directors. Rotary International District 6980 Governor-Elect Donald Harris was a guest speaker.
The club applauded outgoing Board of Directors President Michell Middleton, her board team and the membership as a whole for completing 40 acts of service in the past year. Among its activities, the club:
• Celebrated its 100th anniversary in a series of special events culminating with the installation of the Rotary Centennial Clock at Ferran Park in Eustis. The cities of Eustis, Mount Dora and Tavares each proclaimed Jan. 22–28 as Rotary Week. Club members unveiled a three-minute video, “Celebrating 100 Years of Service,” during presentations at the chambers of commerce in each city.
• Awarded a total of $32,000 in scholarships to 26 central Florida residents who are pursuing higher education degrees in the 2023-2024 academic year. The club hosted an adult-beverage tent at five local events, which raised one-third of the funds for the scholarships.
• Conducted several food drives at three Publix stores, as well as the Tri-City Firefighters Food Challenge, which collectively donated 13,916 pounds of food to the Lake Cares Food Pantry.
• Made monetary or goods contributions to the international club’s Rotaplast for cleft lip and palate reconstructive surgery, Lake County Animal Shelter, Back to School Bash, RI efforts to end human trafficking, Forward Path’s Foundation for aid to children who age out of foster care, Dressed in Hope for impoverished girls, Bike Ride Challenge to support Camp Boggy Creek, Soup for Good benefiting Open Door in Eustis, and storm relief from Hurricane Ian in southwestern Florida.
• Participated in two local Christmas parades and hosted a party for students and resident families at the Mount Dora Christian Academy.
• Sponsored a high school student to apply for the Rotary Youth Exchange as well as three youths to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards camp.
• Cleaned up the club’s designated Adopt-a-Highway section on four Saturday mornings.
• During Mount Dora Community Trust’s Giving Week, club members and affiliated members of the community at large contributed a total of $10,617 matched by an additional $2,500 for a total of $13,117.
• Recognized six members as Paul Harris Fellows – individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 each to the Rotary Foundation.
• Engaged in random acts of kindness, such as repairing a wheelchair ramp at a private home.
As of July 1, the club officers are President Richard Guckenberger, President-Elect Jim Dickerson, Treasurer Bill Brooks, Secretary Kathy Yarborough, Community Services Chair Jim Dickerson, Youth Services Chair Janet Westlake, Foundation Co-chairs Bill Lowery and Yarborough, Membership Chair Ruth Jones, Program Chair Tom Miranda, Public Image Co-chairs Dee Johns and Deb Hickok and Sargeant-at-Arms Chuck Hoitt. Also acknowledged was departing board member Kristi Van Dyke who served as secretary.
The Golden Triangle Rotary meets on the first, second and fourth Thursdays of the month at 11:45 a.m. at the Country Club of Mount Dora in Mount Dora. Find out more at www.lakecountyrotary.com.