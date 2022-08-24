Rotary Club of The Villages-Evening Past President Julie Schmied has initiated a new project in support of Lazarus Free Medical Clinic in Wildwood. Lazarus serves patients with incomes below 200% of the poverty level who have no insurance.
While Lazarus can provide free health services, the clinic had no resources for patients who needed scans and tests to help their doctors better treat serious health problems, according to a Rotary news release.
“Our patients can’t afford these tests even at reduced prices. A fund to bridge the gap would be a life-saving idea,” said Myrta Aviles, clinic director.
Club member Jim Bodenner suggested that the club could follow the same plan it uses to offer dental services to low-income veterans for $5 through the Smiles for Veterans Fund. This program has worked with partner Langley Health Services for three years.
Schmied and Bodenner met with Paul Quinn of Langley, and Aviles and Pixie Wilder of Lazarus. Langley agreed they could design a similar program to make these tests possible for patients of Lazarus. Langley would provide the services at a reduced rate, the patient would pay $25, and Evening Rotary Foundation would provide a grant for the remainder of the cost. The “Bridge the Gap with Scans and Exams” program was born.
The Evening Rotary Club established the initial fund. Wilder, a Lazarus volunteer and member of Rotary Club of The Villages (Morning), brought the Bridge the Gap program to the attention of Dick Phoebus, the club’s foundation chair. Their club, having contributed to the Smiles for Veterans fund, recognized the need for this program and decided to contribute funds, as well.
With the two Rotary clubs providing the funding, and Lazarus and Langley on board, the next step involved educating the rest of the Langley and Lazarus teams about the program.
Aug. 15, Langley and Lazarus staff members, along with Rotarians from both clubs, attended a training meeting.
“This program will absolutely save lives, no question,” Aviles said.
If you would like more information or to contribute to the Bridge the Gap fund, contact Julie Schmied at 314-814-0995 or visit www.rotaryvillagesevening.com.