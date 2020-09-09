Rotary Club of Lake County Golden Triangle District 6980 recently in-ducted its new president and board of directors.
“Our club’s goal is to build goodwill and friend-ship with our members through weekly lunch meetings with interesting and informative speakers, social events and public service,” said club president Ruth Jones.
“We award scholarships to high school seniors throughout Lake County and enjoy supporting local charities. Rotary Inter-national has over 33,000 clubs and 1.2 million members worldwide, enabling our club to be part of the advancement of international understanding, good will and peace through a fellowship of business and professional people united in the ideal of service.”
Members can participate at weekly Thursday club gatherings in-person, as well as via Zoom. For more information, visit http://www.lakecountyrotary.org or email Michelle Middleton, membership chairperson, at middletonmichell@gmail.com.