food cans

July 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rotary Tri-County Clubs will be hosting a food drive at three locations. Bring nonperishable items, student snacks and hygiene products to these three drive-through donation sites: Faith Christian Fellowship in Tavares, Orange Avenue Church of Christ in Eustis and First UMC in Mount Dora. The group requests that products have not expired. Glass containers will not be accepted. Donations will be delivered to area food banks and distribution centers.