Of all the streamers, Apple TV+ is upholding the saga tradition with the greatest ambition and fidelity: earlier with the magnificent Pachinko, about Koreans displaced to Japan in the last century, and now with the equally exotic and epic Shantaram, set in 1980s Bombay.
Adapting Gregory David Roberts’ 936-page tome about an Australian fugitive seeking purpose, redemption and possibly love amid the political and social chaos of urban India, Apple’s Shantaram barely scratches the surface in its densely plotted, occasional overripe first season of 12 episodes.
“The first thing I noticed was the smell,” reflects Lin (the effortlessly charismatic Charlie Hunnam, of Sons of Anarchy fame) as he steps off the plane after a successful escape from a brutal Australian prison, bearing physical and psychological scars. He shows his true colors when he adds, “It was the smell of hope.”
Lin (an assumed name), you see, is an optimist, despite his traumatic past. He’s also an altruist, a flawed man doing good deeds in a strange land to compensate for the black mark on his soul. (I kept being reminded of Jean Valjean from Les Miserables, and not just because he’s being relentlessly pursued by a vengeful cop from Down Under.)
He savors his newfound freedom in India, but constantly fears exposure—which becomes an issue when he earns local fame while using his paramedic training to tend to his neglected neighbors in the slum where he lives. There’s an inescapable white-savior element to Lin’s experience, but he’s so burdened by guilt that he never sees himself as the hero of his own story. (Shantaram, a title the series has yet to explain, refers to Lin’s reputation as a “man of peace,” which is ironic considering how much violence he keeps inadvertently trailing in his wake.)
Lin’s wide circle of acquaintances includes the alluring Karla (Antonia Desplat), an enigmatic European dealmaker who teases his affections while introducing him to a group of colorful fellow exiles and outliers, including a journalist who can’t help herself from snooping into her new friend’s past, with potentially tragic consequences. He also falls under the sway of philosophical gangster Khader Khan (sly Alexander Siddig), a would-be Godfather.
Shantaram, Apple TV+