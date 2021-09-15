In October, Russian Ballet Orlando will present a full-length production of “Esmeralda,” a ballet based on the novel “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” by Victor Hugo, in Mount Dora and Lakeland.
Oct. 23, one performance will take place at the Mount Dora Community Building Theater, located at 520 N. Baker Street. Two performances will be offered at Polk Theatre in Lakeland.
The performances are underwritten in part by Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs.
Visit www.russianballetorlando.org/events or call 407-896-0309 for more information.