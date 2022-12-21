Woof! Sadie Mae here with some canine gift-giving ideas for Santa Paws.
1. A new bowl, either stainless steel or ceramic. For long-nosed dogs, get a deep bowl. For dogs that bolt their food, get a slow feeder to prevent bloat. We like new bowls because it means we get them filled with yummy stuff.
2. A new ball. Buy blue or yellow, because we can see those colors and it makes the ball easier to retrieve. Make sure the ball is big enough so it can’t be swallowed, but not too big for us to catch or carry.
3. A nail trim. Most dogs need one. Walter Doodle doesn’t mind Mom using the grinder on his big black nails. But I hate having my paws messed with. Even though Mom wins this battle, it is not fun. The guillotine clipper is scary. If you have ever hit the quick when doing a nail trim, you know how traumatic and painful this can be. Better done by a competent grooming technician. The groomer won’t fit in the stocking, so please buy us a gift certificate.
4. New treats! Healthy ones that taste good, please. My favorite is jerky strips. Walter Doodle loves bully sticks. Make sure the stocking is hung high enough, or you might find shredded stocking and wrapper pieces on the floor. Remember, our noses can sniff out a treat from a great distance.
5. A new collar and leash. There are so many designs to choose from and all kinds of pretty colors. Mom likes the kind that clips in the front, so when I pull her (really hard), I do not get strangled. Walter gets a harness with matching lead, because he doesn’t usually chase things. I do. I am a sight hound; it is my nature.
6. A gentle brush that compliments my coat. You can choose from slickers to pin to bristle. Brushes distribute the oils in my fur, massage my skin and feel so good when gliding down my back. Never let my fur get mattedbecause mats are very difficult to remove.
7. If you must, a doggie sweater or jacket and booties. Ours get worn 2-3 days each year. Not because we need them, but because Mom likes to dress us up and show us off.
Happy Howladays from Sadie Mae and Walter Doodle!