Often considered the unofficial kick-off to summer, Memorial Day weekend typically includes celebrations and cookouts, often with outdoor grilling as a focal point. As the holiday and summer months near, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reminds everyone to grill and celebrate safely.
“As grilling season approaches, it is important to review basic safety tips to ensure grillers are using equipment properly and safely,” said NFPA representative Lorraine Carli. “Establishing a firesafe location for using your grill is also crucial. It should be a safe distance from your home and other items that can burn.”
NFPA data shows that from 2014–2018, fire departments responded to an annual average of 10,600 home fires annually involving grills, hibachis or barbecues. Leading causes of grill fires include failing to clean the grill, the heat source being located too close to combustible materials, leaving equipment unattended, and leaks or breaks in the grill or fuel source.
A yearly average of 19,700 patients went to emergency rooms because of injuries involving grills. Children under age five accounted for an average of 2,000 (39%) of the contact-type burns per year. These burns typically occurred when a child bumped into, touched, or fell on the grill, grill part, or hot coals.
NFPA offers these recommendations for enjoying a fire-safe grilling season:
For propane grills, check the gas tank for leaks before use in the months ahead.
Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill.
Place the grill well away from the home, deck railings, and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.
Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.
Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grilling area.
If you use starter fluid when charcoal grilling, only use charcoal starter fluid. Never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire. When you have or are finished grilling, let the coals cool completely before disposing in a metal container.
Never leave your grill unattended when in use.
