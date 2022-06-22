The Florida Department of Revenue is offering a number of sales tax exemptions this summer, from children’s books to concert tickets.
Through Aug. 14, fiction and nonfiction books for children ages 12 and under, including board books and juvenile chapter books, can be purchased without sales tax added.
July 1–7, the Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday allows Florida consumers to purchase qualifying recreation and outdoor items and admissions to entertainment and cultural events exempt from tax.
July 1 through June 2023, ENERGY STAR appliances, baby/toddler clothing and children’s diapers are exempt from tax.
July 1 through June 2024, “home hardening” items, including impact-resistant doors, windows and garage doors, are exempt from tax.
Later this summer, the back-to-school sales tax exemption period will be July 25–Aug. 7.
For more information on what’s eligible for the exemptions, visit https://bit.ly/3n0YcI1.