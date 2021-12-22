Salley Clare (Pagenkemper) Baumann was born October 22, 1946, in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania to Arthur and Doris (Braun) Pagenkemper. Sallye Baumann died on December 7, 2021, at the age of 75 in Tavares, Florida.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Bob) Hedstrom of Alexandria; son, Ed (Kim) Baumann of Garfield; son, Chris Baumann of Perry, FL; and daughter, Deb (Doni) Robben of Watkins; grandchildren, Josh, Jenna, Eric, Emily, Greg and Mackenzie; two great grandchildren, Brock and Brielle; sister, Sandra (Joe) Sennick of Coldingsdale, PA; brothers, Arthur (Janice) Pagenkemper of Orlando, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation was held 4-7 PM on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria. Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.