If the University of Dayton in Ohio hadn’t been established in1850 as a land grant school, the U.S. Army might not have received 20 years of service from U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel William (Bill) Gearing, Jr., who retired in 1992 after serving in the U.S. and Europe.
By receiving land from the government, Gearing’s alma mater was required to have a Reserve Officer’s Training Corps (ROTC), a program which had begun in the U.S. in 1819.
Gearing, who currently lives in Mount Dora, participated in the ROTC during his university time and graduated in 1972 with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in military science.
“At that time, the male students had to take the first and second year of ROTC,” he said of his college years. “We received $50 a month to participate, which was a nice incentive,” he added, noting that it would cover gas money “and then some.”
Gearing was involved in the military training program his whole time at the university, though he said, “I had no plans to make it a career.”
And yet, that’s exactly what happened. He entered active duty in the fall of 1972 and headed to Germany as a second lieutenant in the Adjunct General Corps. He found the work and travel opportunities rewarding and decided to stay in the Army five years, and somehow that turned into 20.
While serving a tour at the Pentagon, Gearing met and supported Secretary of Defense Harold Brown and occasionally ran into Colin Powell, who was the military assistant to the deputy secretary of defense at that time. He also was able to vacation in the USSR at a time when the Communist country was not readily available to most tourists.
“I got pretty well debriefed when I got back,” he said with a laugh about his return to Washington, D.C. “They wanted to know everything I did and saw there.”
In a nice bookend to his military time, Gearing has been involved in supporting local Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps (JROTC) through the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) Lake & Sumter Counties Chapter since 2007. The former chapter president has played a role in the chapter’s support of cadets at six area high schools, which includes awarding the students medals and scholarships. A special JROTC Recognition Dinner honoring the cadets will be held Nov. 10 at the Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center in The Villages.
Out of the line of fire
Gearing didn’t experience wartime battles in his career, primarily because the timing wasn’t right, he said.
“I came in at the end of 1972, when they were not sending us to Vietnam anymore,” he said. “And then at the end of my career, it was Desert Storm.”
He was serving as the G-5 (Civil Affairs General Staff Officer) with the Third Corps (Forward) in Maastricht, The Netherlands, when Desert Storm was revving up. He said his group of about 100 were responsible for putting plans in place “if the balloon went up,” meaning if USSR attacked.
“All of us staff officers asked to go to Kuwait,” Gearing said. “We pleaded and begged.” Their general, who was headed to the Middle Eastern country, told them, “No way, you guys have to stay.”
While he was frustrated to not be closer to the action, Gearing served an important role in the Army, as one of the many individuals needed to keep the military machinery in motion. From his early days as postal unit and personnel officer, to his work in civil affairs and in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Gearing was involved in fostering positive relations and supporting the nation.
He even received the Medal of Honor in Silver from the German Ministry of Defense while serving as president (American side) of the German–American Club, for his work with the German Territorial Forces.
Serving in Germany just a few decades after World War Two showed Gearing that “most of the Germans were very friendly with the Americans. I enjoyed a camaraderie with German officers. Less than 50 years (after WWII), soldiers that had fought against each other were now friends. That stuck out to me.”
Connecting with people
To this day Gearing keeps in touch with some of the people he met in his early years in Germany. And that people connection continues, through local activities including his MOAA service, participation as a member of the First Methodist Church of Mount Dora and its hand bell choir, and involvement with the Mount Dora Sister Cities Association and its sister city of Forres, Scotland.
The Scottish link is stronger than community activities, Gearing recently learned. On the urging of his wife, Diana, he did an Ancestry DNA test and discovered he is 20% Scottish. He said he was shocked, thinking he was primarily German and English, but the news confirmed his wife’s suspicions.
He said she told him, “To like bagpipe music as much as you do, you must have some Scottish in you!”
Our thanks to retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Don Hansen, MOAA Lake & Sumter Counties Chapter president, for permission to include details from his September 2021 MOAA newsletter article on Gearing for this profile.