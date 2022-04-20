Hulu has given Lee Daniels’ Sammy Davis Jr. series a full season order with Elijah Kelley starring as the late music legend.
The so far untitled limited series will consist of eight episodes and is based on Wil Haygood’s book In Black and White: The Life of Sammy Davis Jr., per Deadline. Daniels will direct the first two episodes, and Kelley will help create the show’s original music. The series premiere date and other casting announcements will be made at a later time.
“Sammy Davis, Jr. rose from childhood stardom on the vaudeville stage to become one of the most famous African American entertainers of the 1950s and ’60s (and the only Black member of Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack),” the logline describes.
Kelley has proven his musical and dancing chops time and again in titles like Hairspray and NBC’s The Wiz Live!
