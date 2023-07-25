Winners of the East Lake County Library’s annual poetry contest tackled a number of topics and themes, ranging from love and loss to sandcastles and sandhill cranes.
In the adult category, Sasha Gillam’s “I Am Building Sandcastles” came in first, followed by Dustin Weeks with “Feathered Fate” and Moira Garber with “Flight.”
Honorable mention awards in the adult category went to Kelli Lage, Kelli Lage, Andrew Armstrong, Rochelle Nutting and Emily Ross.
In the teen group, first place went to Alexa Foxx’s “To Disappear,” with “American Dirt” by Amani Shroff and Foxx’s “Something About the Way Women Do Their Hair” second and third place, respectively.
Teen honorable mention recipients are Allie Hostetler, Shea Yael, Jordan Niewinski, Daniela Vallarta and Jayla Ortiz.
First place winner in the children’s age group is Nathan Stevens, with “Ancient City.” second place goes to Benjamin Wagner’s “Perfect Planting Place” and third place to Penelope Del Pino’s “World.”
Honorable mention awards for children also went to Kelsea Fitzpatrick, Liliauna Novillo, Isabel Rincone and Gianna Jones.
Entries – which could be on any topic and in any style of writing – were accepted during National Poetry Month in April.
Prizes sponsored by the Friends of the East Lake County Library were awarded to first, second and third place winners.
To view all winning poems, visit https://www.mylakelibrary.org/poetry_contest/default.aspx.
For more information, call 352-383-9980.