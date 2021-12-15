The Lake County Animal Shelter is hosting its “Operation Santa Paws” adoption event, allowing residents who adopt an eligible pet Dec. 20–23 to schedule their arrival for Christmas Eve on Friday, Dec. 24. There is no extra charge for this special delivery to a Lake County home, but space is limited.
Additionally, the shelter is offering “pawtificates,” gift certificates for pet adoptions at the Lake County Animal Shelter. Pawtificates can be purchased for $10 for two cats or $20 for a dog – and they don’t have expiration dates.
Pet adoptions include vaccinations, microchip, personalized identification card, spay or neuter procedures, and a lifetime of love, according to the shelter.
“Our hope through these promotions is to find ‘furever homes’ for our homeless pets this holiday season. We would love for all of our pets to have a home for the holidays,” said Whitney Boylston, shelter director.
The shelter is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday noon–6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday noon–5 p.m. The shelter is closed Wednesdays and holidays.
To learn more, visit the shelter at 12280 County Road 448 in Tavares or call 352-343-9688.
For the most up-to-date information and photos of adoptable animals, follow the shelter on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LakeCountyAnimalShelter or visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/animal-services.