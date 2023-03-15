Singer-songwriter Sara Evans is coming to the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages for a May 6 concert.
Over the last two decades, Evans, the fifth most played female artist at country radio, has blended her own songwriting with cover songs.
With such hits as “Suds in the Bucket,” “A Real Fine Place to Start,” “Perfect” and “A Little Bit Stronger,” she’s earned recognition across the country. For her ninth studio album, the Missouri native offers an eclectic mix of songs that have shaped her life and storied career.
“I’ve always put cover songs on my records just because I think they are so fun. My fans have been asking for a covers record for years and now just seemed like the right time,” says Evans, who has always been a champion for great songwriting and has covered Gavin DeGraw, Radney Foster and others on previous records. “We first started out thinking we’d really change some of the songs, but then every time we started to record it we were like, ‘That part is so good, let’s just do that!’ We wanted to honor those songwriters and musicians and say, ‘What you did on this record was amazing. Now we’re just going to make it a little more modern.’”
Tickets to Evans’ “Copy That Tour” are on sale now and can be purchased at GetOffTheBusConcerts.com, TheSharon.com or 352-753-3229.