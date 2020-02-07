Tavares Recreation Division is planning a romantic night out for our older adults on Friday, Mar. 27.
SENIOR Bow Tie Gala will offer live music to dance to, prizes to win, and delicious food to nibble on. The lights will be dimmed to set the mood and the band will strum up just the right tunes for dancing a little Swing, a little Lindy, a whole lot of Jitterbug, and everything in between.
Senior Spring Fling Bow Tie Gala will take place at Tavares Civic Center, 100 E. Caroline St., Tavares, FL 32778.
This will be a free event to attend, but reservations will be required by Mar. 20, and may be made by calling 352-742-6370.