Do you ever get a song stuck in your head to the point you’re either humming it or singing it when you’re alone? For the past week I’ve had the same song stuck in my head. In fact, when I woke up last night, it was playing through my mind.
I’m used to God using songs to communicate with me, even songs I barely know or care about, even if it’s just a portion of the song, and this time only half a lyric applied.
Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson’s 1983 song Say, Say, Say is pretty much about being emotionally burned by someone, so I didn’t pay attention at first, until the doggone song became annoying. Pun all kinds of intended.
It caused me to examine saying what we want, putting powerful words to work that line up with God’s Word for us.
The late Kenneth E. Hagin did an eye opening study on this subject in relation to Mark 11:23 For verily I say unto you, That whosoever shall say unto this mountain, Be thou removed, and be thou cast into the sea; and shall not doubt in his heart, but shall believe that those things which he saith shall come to pass; he shall have whatsoever he saith.
Pastor Hagin pointed out that Jesus brought up the word belief once and the word saith thrice. So, it must be important to speak the words in order to impact the final result as well as our hearts.
We can get so wrapped up in what we already have as well as our problems that we settle, get comfortable in discomfort. We forget we have the power of a sound mind, we forget that we can do all things through Christ Jesus, we forget that we’re victors and not victims.
In my study time this week, I came across this scripture and it struck me so profoundly, I’ve read it every day since:
Isaiah 55:11 So shall My word be that goes forth out of My mouth: it shall not return to Me void [without producing any effect, useless], but it shall accomplish that which I please and purpose, and it shall prosper in the thing for which I sent it.
We don’t have to beg God or pray for something to be so, we can say it! He’s given us the power, created us in His image to get after a final result that prospers us spiritually, physically and financially.
How do we get what we say?
Today’s Practice
1. Figure out what it is that you really want, go deep, figure out if this desire is straight from God and lines up with his Word.
2. Start saying it. Decree it like it talks about in Job 22:28 (look this one up).
3. Have conversations about it only with people that support you.
4. Chronical your results.
5. Don’t give up if you don’t see the results right away. You’re using a new muscle and it needs time to develop.
You’ll find the more you talk about something that has produced yet, the more you believe that it will. That’s when the magic happens.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, created in His image. Everything you need to rise out of the ashes of your past lives on the inside of you.