Most learning resources for business owners focus on either start-ups or mature businesses. To help business owners who are growth-oriented women entrepreneurs beyond the start-up phase and already generating revenue, yet looking to grow and scale, SBA created Ascent. It’s an interactive digital platform designed to help women set and achieve business goals.
During these challenging times, SBA’s Ascent can also help elevate your business with research-backed tips and strategies. Within Ascent, you can examine both internal (strengths and weaknesses) and external (opportunities and threats) factors that may have arisen because of COVID-19 to help set up a comprehensive recovery strategy. And Ascent is a resource you can turn to again and again, as your business grows and your needs change.
Ascent was created through a joint initiative between the White House, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the U.S. Department of Labor’s Women’s Bureau and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
For more information, visit Ascent.SBA.gov.