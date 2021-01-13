Learn about reptiles at Trout Lake Nature Center’s Friday Night Naturalist program when Jessica Hartman of Scales and Tails in Eustis presents an informational program Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. Live animals will be featured in her presentation, along with information about care, temperament and the status of invasive exotic species.
Hartman will discuss the effect of climate variation, fragile ecosystems and biological interactions, as well as conservation and responsible pet ownership. This program is suitable for all ages.
The program will be held outdoors with physical distancing. Attendees should bring a lawn chair. Trout Lake Nature Center is located at 520 East CR 44, Eustis.
Friday Night Naturalist programs are held on the third Friday of each month and are donation-based, with $5 suggested to support the independent non-profit organization’s future programs. For further information, visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, email Laurie Peterson at tlnc.info@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.