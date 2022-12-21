Dec. 12, Fifth Avenue Streatery got a call from a woman from XXXX bank (using the actual name of the bank they do business with and reinforced by the name on caller ID). The woman stated she was from the fraud department, and they expected that his account might have been compromised.
A variety of seemingly normal questions were asked, mal such as:
“Were the following charges made by you?” She proceeded to give him the details of two charges, which ended up not being valid.
Then she asked, “How about these two?” and both of them were valid. The two valid charges were from their personal card.
The woman then said, “I am seeing a wire transfer for over $30,000. Is this valid?” He replied “No.” After that response, she asked for him to confirm their business EIN number; he asked if she wanted the last four or all of it, and she said all of it, and he gave that out. Remember this call came in the middle of the day, at a restaurant, so in a panic, in his mind, the owner was trying to immediately stop a wire transfer for that large amount.
She appeared to be troubleshooting and asked who their phone service provider was, and he responded. With that, she walked him through how to get to the screen to add a call so she could connect them both with the tech department to get this transfer rectified, and once there, he was instructed to put in *72 and a series of numbers. He heard a message that said, “Your calls are now being forwarded.” He asked why his calls were being forwarded and was told “not to worry about that.”
At that time, he was now very suspicious. He went to another phone line and called himself, but his phone did not ring. They quickly researched and deactivated the call forwarding using *73 and within minutes, they received 20-plus non-contact phone calls, at this time the call was terminated.
He immediately called his bank and was told there was no record in the accounts of the wire transaction. The assumption was all their accounts were frozen for wire transfers. By the next day, they logged onto the bank account and saw the money had indeed been transferred.
Many small to medium-sized businesses could go belly up with this type of fraudulent activity. And the owners of Fifth Avenue Streatery could very well be in jeopardy. This could happen to any one of us, and Tim and Deb wanted to get this information out to Mount Dora businesses to be prepared if and when you get a call like this.
Many valuable lessons were learned, and as they say, hindsight is 20/20. Most importantly, did you know wire transfers are not FDIC insured? This could happen to anyone. If you are so inclined, please share this information with as many business owners as possible. We’d hate to see any other businesses fall victim to this scam.
Suggestions from First National Bank should you receive a call like this:
• Call your bank immediately and let them know your identity and accounts are compromised.
• Have your bank freeze the accounts so they won’t post transactions.
• Cancel and issue new debit and credit cards.
• Open new accounts. Once open, close old accounts.
• If your computer or phone was compromised, you may need to have it wiped clean by a specialist.
• Shut down internet banking completely until the computer and phone are clean.
• When the computer and phone are clean, change the internet banking username and password.
It is also good practice to advise your bank that you authorize wires by signature only.
A GoFundMe account has been established to help the business recuperate from this loss. Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-fifth-avenue-streatery.