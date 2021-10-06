The Friends of the Tavares Library is once again hosting its scarecrow contest for community residents and organizations, and this year’s theme is “Fright or Flight!” in recognition of 60 years of space flight.
The deadline to enter has been extended to Oct. 21, and judging will take place Oct. 27. Winners will be announced at BOO Fest, which will be held at the 6th Annual BOO! Festival in downtown Tavares on Oct. 29.
“Winners in three categories will have the privilege of displaying the traveling plaque for one year. It will be retrieved and given to the next winner,” event organizer Debi Weinert, FOTL president said.
The entry fee is $20 per scarecrow. All proceeds from the contest will provide the seed money needed for the Friends of the Tavares Library to establish their affiliate chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a book-giving initiative started by Parton years ago that has gone global.
“This is our third fundraising scarecrow contest,” FOTL said. “Business people, residents and club/team members were delighted to hear that all proceeds earned are dedicated to the new affiliate chapter being set up with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Everyone loves books and even those who are not avid readers understand that children who read books early-on are developing fabulous lifelong learning skills.”
According to FLTO, the Imagination Library was set up by Parton, whose father never learned to read nor write. She established her foundation with the goal to gift every child registered in her area a free book mailed once a month to their home from birth to age five. Some 193,000,000 books have been mailed out over the years, and Parton no longer funds the entire book-giving program. Local affiliate chapters are needed to raise the funds to pay for the expense of books, packaging and mailing each month to every child.
Scarecrow contest applications can be emailed or picked up at the Tavares Library circulation desk. For details on the contest, call Weinert at 352-609-5134 or email FriendsofTavaresLib@gmail.com.
For more about the program, visit