In the annual scarecrow contest by the Friends of the Tavares Library, judges had a hard time deciding Best of Show, with 35 clever exhibits on display throughout Tavares.
“Competition was very stiff, which made it so very interesting,” said Debi Weinert, FOTL president.
While incorporating this year’s contest theme of Fright or Flight, area residents, businesses and governmental agencies got creative, with scenes of skeletons and scarecrows busy at various activities.
The three Best of Show winners are as follows:
Business: Hardees, The Hardee Family
Government: Lake County Clerk of the Courts, Passport Pete
Residential: Royal Harbor, Fright-Seeing-Flight
The Scarecrow contest is the group’s largest fundraising effort in 2021. All contestants had guidelines to follow, and points were awarded accordingly.
Check out entries at the Friends of Tavares Library Facebook page.
Interested in getting involved with the all-volunteer FOTL group? Email FriendsofTavaresLib@gmail.com or call Weinert at 352-609-5134.
All funds raised through the contest are allocated toward setting up an affiliate chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Learn more: https://imaginationlibrary.com.