Area residents attending colleges and universities around the country are making names for themselves with their scholastic achievements. Here’s a sampling of what our scholars have been up to.
Anna Bommarito, of Mount Dora, received a doctor of veterinary medicine degree from Lincoln Memorial University-College of Veterinary Medicine in Harrogate, Tennessee, on May 22. Bommarito graduated with Summa Cum Laude honors. She wore a yellow honor cord and was recognized as a member of Phi Zeta for being in the top 25% of the senior class. She also wore a blue and green honor cord and was recognized as a member of Alpha Chi, a coeducational academic honor society that honors students of academic excellence and exemplary character. Anna previously received a bachelor of arts from University of Florida .
Scott Csefai, of Leesburg, graduated in May from Rochester Institute of Technology, which is based in Rochester, New York, with a bachelor’s degree in science in software engineering. Csefai also was named to the school’s spring 2021 Dean’s List.
Gabriel Antonio Rodriguez, of Yalaha, has been awarded a bachelor of science degree in sport management from Kutztown University, located in Kutztown, Pennsylvania. Rodriguez is one of more than 1,300 graduates in the 2021 spring semester.
May 15, Craig Montrey Rucker, of Leesburg, received a bachelor of science in health and human performance at Mars Hill University, Mars Hill, North Carolina.
Amber Pollock, of Mount Dora, was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Berea College, located in Berea, Kentucky. The school, the first interracial and coeducational college in the South, focuses on learning, labor and service.
At Freed-Hardeman University,the Tennessee school’s spring 2021 Dean’s List included Mackenzie Horton, of Eustis, who is earning a bachelor of science in criminal justice, and Sydney Horton, of Eustis, who is earning a bachelor of arts in art graphic design.
Cathryn Norwood, of Mount Dora, was named to Kennesaw State University’s spring 2021 President’s List. The university is located in Kennesaw, Georgia.
Brandon Albert, of Mount Dora, was named to Montclair State University’s spring 2021 Dean’s List. Albert is a product design major and among almost 6,000 students named to the Montclair, New Jersey, school’s list. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Chloe LeRoy, from Mount Dora, was named to Miami University’s spring 2020–2021 President’s List. Students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2020–2021 were named to the President’s list recognizing academic excellence. LeRoy is earning a bachelor of arts degree in classical humanities at the Oxford, Ohio, institution.
At the University of Alabama, Jenna Lantrip, of Eustis, and Kalan Ramsey, of Umatilla, were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List.
Over 1,350 students were named to the Tallahassee Community College spring 2021 Dean’s List, including several from Lake County: Caleb Andreaus, Asia Graham and Christania Reed of Leesburg; Jeffrey Goble of Sorrento; and Annabelle Kirkpatrick of Eustis. Students must earn a 3.50 grade point average to receive the recognition.
Also at Tallahassee Community College, Janya Lynum and Caleb Leware, both of Leesburg, were named to the spring 2021 President’s List. Students must earn a 4.0 grade point average to receive this recognition.
The University of Rhode Island named more than 7,000 students to its spring 2021 Dean’s List, including Kristen Berry of Mount Dora.
More than 1,700 students were named to Valdosta State University’s spring 2021 Dean’s List, including Jordyn Ellison, of Mount Dora, and Jasmine Ramjeet, of Leesburg. The school is based in Valdosta, Georgia.
At the Georgia Institute of Technology, Dylan Jean-Baptiste, of Mount Dora, made the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester after earning a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
Hannah Humston, of Eustis, and Chazz Napper, of Tavares, were named to the spring 2021 President’s List at Mississippi College, which is affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention and located in Clinton, Mississippi.