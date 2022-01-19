The Florida Supervisors of Elections is offering four $1,200 scholarships to qualifying college students, according to Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays.
Applicants must be at least a junior in college, registered Florida voters and live in the state for at least the preceding two years, among other qualifications.
Applicants also must be either a Political Science, Public Administration, Business Administration or Journalism/Mass Communication major. Students must be enrolled or accepted as a full-time student in a senior college or university in Florida and have a least a “C” average or above for the previous year.
The deadline to apply for a scholarship is March 11.
Applications are available at LakeVotes.gov. Click FSE Scholarship, then FSE Scholarship Information. They’re also available at the Lake County Supervisor of Elections office, 1898 E. Burleigh Blvd., in Tavares.
Applications must be submitted to the election’s office of the county in which the applicant is registered to vote. Each county will select one finalist to send to the Florida Supervisors of Elections Scholarship Committee for consideration.
For additional information, call 352-343-9734.