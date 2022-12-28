College students interested in a career in politics, public or business administration and journalism have opportunity to get a financial boost through a scholarship program offered through the Florida Supervisors of Elections Association.
The association will offer four $1,200 scholarships for 2023 to college students, according to Lake County Supervisor of Elections, Alan Hays.
Applicants must be registered Florida voters and live in the state for at least the preceding two years. Applicants must be either a Political Science, Public Administration, Business Administration, or Journalism/Mass Communication major and be at least a junior in college. Students must be enrolled or accepted as a full-time student in a senior college or university in Florida and have at least a “C” average or above for the previous year.
Deadline to apply for a scholarship is March 10, 2023. Applications are available online at www.lakevotes.gov or may be picked up from the Lake County Supervisor of Elections office, 1898 E. Burleigh Blvd., in Tavares.
Applications must be submitted to the elections office of the county in which the applicant is registered to vote. Each county will select one finalist to send to the FSE Scholarship Committee for consideration.
For additional information, visit www.lakevotes.gov or call 352-343-9734.