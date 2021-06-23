The Rotary Club of Lake County Golden Triangle is awarding scholarships to several area students for the 2021–2022 academic year. The students displayed exceptional academic successes and personal growth during the recent challenging school year.
Recipients are Eustis High School’s Benjamin Peach and Taria Burch, Umatilla High School’s Summer Primeau, and Mount Dora High School’s Paris Chambliss, Lily Cornman, Nyla Johnson, Hannah Leto, Leah Marshall and Mikenna Rodgers. Also awarded are Zakary Stryker, Florida State University; Faith Burno, Seminole State College; and Emily Bradley, University of North Florida.
Three of the scholarships were presented in memory of longtime Rotarian Ken Carpenter. The Dunbar, Schloot and Earhaart endowment funds also contribute to the scholarships. The application process is coordinated by the Mount Dora Community Trust.
For more information about the Rotary Club of Lake County Golden Triangle, visit www.lakecountyrotary.org.