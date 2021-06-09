The Lake-Sumter Seminole Club recently announced that six 2021 Lake and Sumter high school graduates have been awarded a total of $ 7,000 in scholarships to attend Florida State University in the fall.
Three students – Ryan Mewborne of Tavares High School and Jacob Scaringella and Nicolas Wilcox-Cano of Eustis High School – are from the area.
“It has been a difficult year for everyone, and yet, even without our usual annual fund-raising event, the club was able to offer financial assistance to six new Seminoles,” the group stated.
The other winners are Casye Johnson of South Lake High School and Ember Dillion and Audrey Lavender of Lake Minneola High School.
The winners were selected and judged on three criteria: High school GPA and academic record, community service hours and a written essay.
For more information on the club and its scholarship program, visit www.lakeseminoles.org or email