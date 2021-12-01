Using results from a recent community survey, along with the projected cost of individual projects, Lake County Schools is developing a spending plan for federal funds recently allocated through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER).
Lake County Schools convened a committee of community stakeholders made up of parents, students and district employees to identify projects that could benefit from federal funds, as well.
A draft of the plan is posted at www.lake.k12.fl.us/ESSER3Funding. The School Board reviewed the draft at a Nov. 29 workshop.
The approximately 1,900 survey participants indicated a strong preference for using the money to expand tutoring for underperforming students who suffered learning losses because of COVID-19 pandemic disruptions; refurbish district facilities by replacing flooring, adhesive and caulking that contain asbestos; increase school budgets for science, career technical education and the arts; and provide recruitment and retention bonuses for employees.
The state was asked to distribute the federal funds in three major installments: ESSER I, ESSER II and ESSER III. Recipients are given rules on how the money can and cannot be spent, according to a recent news release. Lake County Schools spent ESSER I funding on Chromebooks, software for classroom and distance learning, personal protective equipment, additional cleaning services, temperature scanners for schools and extra nurses, among other expenses. The district spent ESSER II funding on summer programs and preparations for the beginning of the current school year, software to keep students connected, additional instructional support and VPK classrooms, custodial supplies and more.
The ESSER III funding, the largest distribution, totals about $88 million. Some $15 million will go to charter schools and about $73 million is earmarked for traditional public schools. Private schools receive funding separately.
According to the district, at least 20 percent of the funding allocation is to be used to address learning losses. The community’s highest-ranking projects in this area were:
• Expand tutoring for underperforming students (about $500,000)
• Increase school budgets for science, CTE, arts, etc. (cost TBD)
• Additional content intervention teachers (about $2.3 million)
The funding can be used on facility repairs and improvements to help schools reduce the risk of virus transmission and exposure to environmental health hazards. The community’s highest-ranking projects in this area were:
• Replace flooring, adhesive and caulking containing asbestos (about $3–5 million)
• Replace roofing compromised by moisture. (about $5.5 million)
• Replace carpet with mold resistant flooring. (about $2.9 million)
The funding can address activities that are necessary to maintain the operation of services in schools as well. The highest-ranking projects under New Ideas were:
• Recruitment and retention (about $6.5 million)
• Cross-job pay/incentives for existing employees to work beyond their normal hours (cost TBD)
• Bonuses for bus drivers and bus monitors (cost TBD)