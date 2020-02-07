Over the past three years, Lake County Schools has rapidly expanded student access to technology by providing new 27,000 new devices available for use. This includes access to a take-home Chromebook laptop for every high school student. The student Chromebook project has proven successful, with well over 90 percent adoption at most schools.
Recognizing that some students do not have access to the internet at home, the district is excited to help bridge the digital divide by making mobile hotspots available to high school students free of charge. The hotspots are provided by the vendor Kajeet, who works with districts to provide equitable technology access to students.
The project will begin as a pilot program at all of the high schools, with possible expansions in the future. Each high school will receive 20 hotspot devices. Students will be able to check out a device for three days at a time, or for longer periods for long-term projects, through the school’s media center.
The devices will provide filtered internet access. Streaming services (Netflix, Spotify, etc.) are blocked. Kajeet hotspots provide Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) compliant filtering to protect students while they use the devices. The filtered hotspots will provide access to educational resources such as online textbooks and the Google Apps for Education.
“This represents an earnest effort to do what other districts always talk about doing, but do not usually have a plan for,” said Duane Weeks, director of Information and Instructional Technology. “The digital divide is real and Lake County Schools is helping to lead the way in leveling the playing field for all of our students in regards to access to technology.”
The devices will be made available starting on Feb. 3. The usage of these devices will be monitored to determine a future strategy.