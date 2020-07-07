Free lunches and breakfasts will continue to be served to children up to age 18 at select Lake County locations throughout the summer. The following schools will serve as pickup sites.
Elementary Schools: Astatula, Cypress Ridge, Eustis Heights, Grassy Lake, Leesburg, Lost Lake, Sawgrass Bay, Sorrento, Tavares and Triangle.
Middle School: Cecil E. Gray
Parents who have been using school locations no longer offering meals, such as The Villages and Umatilla sites, can choose other locations, regardless of where their children are enrolled. Meals can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The district began distributing grab-and-go meals shortly after spring break, as schools remained closed because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. To receive meals for their children, parents and guardians are asked to complete a registration form. Once it is approved by the district’s Food Services office, parents will receive a card to place in the front window of their car. The card will indicate the parent’s name and the number of meals they are approved to receive for their children. They will not be required to have their children with them.
Spring Creek Charter School uses a different vendor and has different operating hours. The following sites distribute meals Monday through Friday, 9:30 to 11 a.m.: Spring Creek Charter, Altoona School, and Sandy Acres Community, 24998 SE Hwy 42 in Umatilla.