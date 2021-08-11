Thanks to a $3,500 donation from SECO Energy, Lake County robotics students will be ready for the next Lake County Schools Robotics Scrimmage, scheduled for Oct. 2 at Tavares Middle School.
The not-for-profit electric cooperative provided the funding to the Education Foundation of Lake County to be used toward the competition.
During the event, area elementary and middle school robotics students use math, coding and engineering to sharpen their programming and robot driving skills. Participating teams also can earn points toward a bid to compete at upcoming regional robotics competitions.
“SECO is proud to partner with local school districts to fund projects related to STEM,” said SECO Energy senior consultant for civic, charitable and government relations Kathy Judkins. “We know our future workforce may likely be among the robotics program students, and we want to ensure they know SECO is community-focused and that potential employment opportunities await them after high school, technical school or college.”
Fourteen teams participated in the 2020 Lake County Schools Robotics Scrimmage, with some teams receiving invitations to compete at the regional and world level.
“The Lake County Schools robotics program engages students in compelling, real-world challenges that help them become better collaborators and problem solvers,” said Carman Cullen-Batt, executive director of the Education Foundation of Lake County.
SECO Energy serves more than 200,000 homes and businesses in the Florida counties of Sumter, Lake, Citrus, Marion, Levy, Pasco and Hernando.