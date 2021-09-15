Thirty-five Lake County Schools students earned the AP Capstone Diploma™ during the 2020–2021 school year. The program helps students to develop critical thinking, research, collaboration and presentation skills that are critical to academic success, according to a recent news release from the school system.
To receive the AP Capstone Diploma, students must earn scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar, AP Research, and on four additional AP exams.
Over 2,000 schools participated in the AP Capstone program worldwide during the most recent school year, when approximately 11,900 students earned the AP Capstone Diploma.
Unlike traditional AP subject exams with a single end-of-year assessment, AP Seminar and AP Research assessments are project-based and evaluate skills mastery through group projects, presentations and individual essays completed throughout the year.