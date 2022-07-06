Area students are making their mark at colleges and universities across the U.S. Here’s a quick roundup of a few of these exemplary scholars.
Stephanie Pierotti, of Tavares, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in respiratory therapy from Georgia State University, graduating with some 4,000 students during the spring 2022 semester. Georgia State University, an urban public research university, has a student body of nearly 52,000.
Wofford College awarded 374 Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts degrees to 357 graduates during the college’s 168th commencement exercises May 22, including a Bachelor of Science in computer science degree to Tristan Chase Brown of Leesburg. Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Abigail Ramos, of Tavares, earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology from University of Maryland Global Campus, one of more than 13,600 graduates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and U.S. territories during the 2021-22 academic year. Celebrating its 75th anniversary, UMGC was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce.
Today, it enrolls some 90,000 students. More than half of the university’s students are active-duty military personnel, their families, members of the National Guard and veterans.
Approximately 350 students received degrees May 14 during Freed-Hardeman University’s spring commencement ceremony in Tennessee, including Sydney Horton, of Eustis, who graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in art graphic design and in photography.
Chloe LeRoy, from Mount Dora, was named to the Miami University spring 2021–2022 president’s list, one of the students ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for the semester. LeRoy is working toward a Bachelor of Arts degree in classical humanities. Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio, and has a student body of nearly 19,000.
Jeongjoo Kim, of Howey in The Hills, was recognized for high academic performance during the spring semester at Lincoln Memorial University and placed on the spring 2022 dean’s list. Kim was one of over 500 students recognized. To be placed on the list, a student must be a full-time undergraduate student and have a 3.5, or higher, grade point average for the semester. Lincoln Memorial University’s main campus is located in Harrogate, Tennessee.
A total of 11,224 students enrolled during spring semester at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). Local students listed are Mary Cusick, of Eustis, and Kalan Ramsey, of Umatilla. The University of Alabama is Alabama’s largest higher education institution.
The following students are among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the school’s spring semester: Kailey Daniel, a senior studying sport and recreation management, of Mount Dora; Caitlin Hall, a senior studying psychology, of Sorrento; Tommy Valente, a junior studying political science, of Mount Dora; Cooper Monn, a senior studying biology, of Eustis; Jackson Pruim, a senior studying psychology, of Tavares; and Brianna Hall, a senior studying political science, of Sorrento. Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Arkansas.