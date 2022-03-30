After a heartbreaking loss in blow-out fashion to Tavares last season in the District Championship, the Eustis High School Panthers were sent back to the drawing board. At the season’s conclusion, Coach Frank Scott was left with a lot of holes to fill on offense.
Key players on last year’s offense – such as tailback Sabari Boone and quarterback Blayne Romano – are all leaving, and the roster has lacked replacements. But luck proved to be on the Panthers’ side.
A few months ago, EHS announced the hiring of Kevin Thomas, who was on Tavares’ coaching staff in 2021. Thomas is filling the spot vacated by Donnie Burchfield, who took the head coaching job at East Ridge High School. Coach Thomas had a few players follow him from Tavares High School to EHS after his hiring, and among them are tailback Jalen McKay and wideout/defensive back Jermaine “JT” Thomas, son of Coach Thomas.
Last year’s Tavares High team was the best offense in the district, and both Thomas and McKay had a part in their electrifying offense. The 2021 Tavares squad was the only team in the district to notch 2000+ passing and rushing yards to go along with the best district record.
Both players also dipped their feet in on defense, contributing to a defensive unit that was tied for first in interceptions and held opposing teams to 0 points four times. In addition, Tavares High made the playoffs before suffering a first round exit, but McKay and Thomas are sure to use their playoff experience to their advantage at Eustis High.
JT is a valuable piece to the team due to his versatility on both offense and defense. Eustis was in the lower echelon of rushing teams last season and, at Tavares High, JT ranked first in rushing yards amongst receivers in the district.
In film obtained from MaxPreps.com, JT was used heavily in the Bulldogs’ rushing attack, more specifically jet sweeps. And his playmaking ability was on display on a variety of Wide Receiver Screens where he would break multiple tackles and outrun a safety on the way to the endzone.
JT was a versatile part of a Tavares offense that averaged 36.4 points a game. And his 531 all-purpose yards amidst a star-studded offense gives EHS a sample of what he can do in a bigger role. JT also has proven to be serviceable at cornerback, which is reflected by the amount of snaps he took while a part of Tavares’ gritty defense. The EHS coaching staff is also hoping that JT will push superstar receiver Tyree Patterson to new heights as well as being a reliable second option whenever Patterson isn’t available.
Another new X-factor for EHS is running back Jalen McKay. He will most likely fill the role of the graduating Sabari Boone as a power back who will fight in goal line and third down situations.
McKay may also be the superstar back EHS has been yearning for. Eustis High had a strong passing attack but with no rushing attack to compliment it, McKay might be that compliment.
McKay also led the district in rushing yards, rushing yards per game and yards per carry. McKay had three other Tavares teammates in the top five for district rushing, yet is still standing out. The Panthers coaching staff should be excited to see McKay with more room to produce.
Although the EHS running back room will have more space than Tavares High’s, it won’t be completely empty. As a junior this year, Javon Garry notched 685 yards and eight touchdowns, numbers very similar to McKay’s district leading numbers. And if both tailbacks blossom in their senior season, the revamped EHS rushing game could very well leapfrog the passing game.
Although EHS’ new transfers don’t fill all the holes left on defense, such as at defensive back, they do give the offense the ability to carry the defense if need be. And with star QB Blayne Romano gone, first year starter Jerrell Ford will have the safety net of McKay and Garry in the backfield as well as more than reliable targets in Patterson and Thomas.
With these new transfers, Coach Scott will have less on his plate as he nears his second season as head coach of the Panthers. Overall, the Panthers are gaining momentum before the season even starts, and if they can channel this energy, they can earn the first playoff berth in the Frank Scott era.
Cori Rawlins is a student intern for the newspaper and attends Eustis High School.