Lake County Schools was recently recognized by Solution Tree for its sustained success in raising student achievement, according to a news release, which stated, “The district’s successful implementation of the Professional Learning Communities at Work® process was a major contributing factor in the improved achievement of its students.”
One in about 200 schools and districts in the U.S. and Canada receive this honor, according to the school district.
PLC calls upon educators to focus on learning, build a collaborative culture and create a results orientation.
“We have worked hard to create a system of learning for both students and adults. This is one of the highest honors for which a school district can strive. I am so proud of all the work we have done over the past 5 years to achieve this status,” said Emily Feltner, assistant superintendent of teaching, learning and leadership.
Districts and schools are recognized based on strict criteria, including demonstration of a commitment to PLC concepts, implementation of these concepts for at least three years, and clear evidence of improved student learning over that period. Once measurable results can be seen, the district must explain its practices, structures and culture and submit its application to the PLC Review Committee.
According to the Champions of PLC at Work®, educators in the schools and districts selected for this recognition have shown “a sustained commitment to helping all of their students achieve at high levels. They have been willing to alter the structure and culture of the organization to reflect their commitment. We applaud them and congratulate them for achieving this very significant milestone on the never-ending PLC journey.”