Last Thursday, Eustis High School and Tavares High School kicked off their entrepreneurship program, INCubatoredu, at a special event at the Tavares High School.
INCubatoredu is a significant course addition to the school district’s Career and Technical Education programs, according to Lake County Schools. It offers students an entrepreneurial experience, empowering them to develop business plans with the guidance of local business owners and leaders.
“The course focuses on teaching the lean startup business model, while developing soft skills that professionals are looking for graduates to possess,” according to a recent news release. “The ultimate goal is to create a product that could be mass produced. Student teams create prototypes and pitch their ideas to investors at two different points during the school year. The course teaches students how to turn their ideas into reality and prepares them for life after high school.”
Learn more at https://bit.ly/3A25RL6.