At colleges across the country, local students have been accomplishing great things. Here’s a sampling of their achievements.
At Troy University in Alabama, Ryan Jenkins, of Eustis, graduated during the school’s summer semester, having earned a bachelor’s degree.
Jenna Lantrip, of Eustis, received a Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Alabama during its summer commencement ceremonies, held July 31.
At Kennesaw State University, Cathryn Norwood, of Mount Dora, was named to the school’s summer 2021 dean’s list. The management major was among more than 900 students named to the list, having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher and completed a minimum of nine credit hours.