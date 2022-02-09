Dec. 17, Kacie Lonsdale, of Mount Dora, graduated from The University of Tampa with a master of science degree in accounting. Lonsdale was one of 1,063 undergraduate and graduate candidates.
Chloe LeRoy, from Mount Dora, was named to the Miami University dean’s list for the 2021–2022 fall semester. Students at the Ohio university who are ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within their division were recognized for their academic performance. LeRoy is working toward a bachelor of arts degree in classical humanities.
At Mississippi College, Chazz Napper, of Tavares, was named to the fall 2021 president’s list, having maintained a 4.0 grade point average.
Dalton Connolly, of Tavares, earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the fall 2021 semester. Connolly is majoring in Nursing BSN-PRE. Students at the school must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the list.
Briana D’Souza, of Eustis, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at the Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law. The university is based in Harrogate, Tennessee. D’Souza was one of 77 LMU Law students who achieved a grade point average of 3.4 or above while carrying at least a nine-credit-hour course load.
Dylan Jean-Baptiste, of Mount Dora, made the fall 2021 dean’s list at the Georgia Institute of Technology, also known as Georgia Tech. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
Jordan Anthony Clark, of Tavares, is one of 362 students named to the honor roll of the academic dean at Mars Hill University for the fall 2021 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list at the North Carolina school, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 on a minimum of 12 semester hours, and carry no grade below a C.