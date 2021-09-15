“Intentional Parenting: Ten ways to be an exceptional parent in a quick fix world” is the focus of a new parenting class at First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora. The program is designed for new parents, parents of children, and parents of teenagers.
The class will meet on Wednesdays, 7–8 p.m. from Oct. 13 to Nov. 17.
Parents may make a reservation by calling 352-383-2005 or emailing janet@mtdorafumc.org. Childcare is available during the sessions. First United Methodist Church is located at 439 E. Fifth Avenue in Mount Dora. For more information, visit www.mtdorafumc.org.