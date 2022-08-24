Lake County Schools is launching a “Crisis Alert System” that will allow teachers to reach law enforcement faster in times of an emergency on campus.
All teachers and staff are to wear lanyards with a button on it that can be pressed to alert police immediately when there is a problem.
Three clicks alert the school nurse, administration and security personnel; continuous pressure on the button alerts emergency services and the school will go into lockdown.
The system will cost $1.7 million for five years of coverage.
It is one of the new initiatives that school district and law enforcement is hoping will give assurances to concerned parents and students.
Following the Uvalde, Texas shooting May 24, in which 19 students and two teachers were killed, the school district and law enforcement leaders were keen to ease worries, holding a Back to School Safety Meet and Greet at the Minneola Town Hall about two weeks before school started Aug. 10.
At the meeting, School Superintendent Diane Korengay said the schools are more prepared than ever in the event of an active shooter on campus.
“The Crisis Alert System is one measure that we are taking to ensure our students are safe on campus,” she said. “We have an excellent relationship with law enforcement and we want everyone to feel comfortable about going back to school.”
In addition, Lake County School Resource Commandeer Lt. Tim O’Brien showed a video of police officer training for an active shooter. He said at least one sheriff’s deputy, police officer or school safety officer is assigned to protect every Lake County school.
“Our officers train throughout the summer and through the school year to deal with different scenarios,” O’Brien said. “We do firearms and tactical training to the highest levels. Every month we have drill practices with students and teachers.
“We try to cover as many different scenarios as possible, so that everyone is prepared,” he said. “There will not be another Uvalde … our officers are not going to stand in a hallway and wait for anything to happen.”
Lake County Schools Supervisor of Safety and Security Joseph Mabry said there are different layers of protection in each school, including uniformed and plainclothes guardians who are armed.
It was also pointed out that additional safety measures include a new lock system that automatically locks a classroom door when closed; as well as that students are or will be taught to identify safety zones in classrooms where they possibly can hide.
Mabry also encouraged parents and students to give anonymous tips through “Speak Out,” a county hotline where they can report bullying, threatening behavior or suicide. Call 1-800-423-8477 or email speakouthotline.org. Students can also download the mobile P3 Campus app.