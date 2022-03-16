Feb. 26 was the day for Lake County History Day’s annual competition. This year’s program asked students from the county’s middle and high schools to research debate and diplomacy on a topic of their choosing and create a project on the successes, failures and consequences. The event was held at Tavares High School.
Competitors were identified from a pool of contestants who competed at school contests throughout the county, according to Lake County Schools. Here are the day’s winners:
Senior Overall: Johanna Joseph, Vivyana Joseph (Real Life Christian)
Junior Overall: Kirk Reed (Round Lake Charter)
Senior Group Documentary
First Place: Cole Trampe, Damian Umrigar, Aidan Wiltshire (Real Life Christian)
Second Place: Casey Brown, Ean Earl, Joshua Mattingly (Real Life Christian)
Senior Group Exhibit
First Place: Johanna Joseph, Vivyana Joseph (Real Life Christian)
Second Place: Johnathan Cardenas, Nolan Danapilis, Brie Martin (Real Life Christian)
Senior Individual Exhibit
First Place: Fabiana Aguirre (Real Life Christian)
Second Place: Jenni Creamer (Real Life Christian)
Senior Individual Website
First Place: Peyton Haviland (Real Life Christian)
Second Place: Cristian Muniz (Real Life Christian)
Senior Paper
First Place: Alyssa Wright (Real Life Christian)
Junior Group Documentary
First Place: Landon Hall, Brandon Monton, Jaydhan Tater (Windy Hill Middle)
Second Place: Chloe Martin, Layla Zambrano (Real Life Christian)
Junior Group Exhibit
First Place: Audrey Hunter, Gabrielle Stewart (Windy Hill Middle)
Second Place: Samantha Faille, Mary Lamar, Taylor Walker (Windy Hill Middle)
Junior Group Performance
First Place: Zadie Hough, Keylaynah Rosier, Aspen Williams (Real Life Christian)
Junior Group Website
First Place: Laettner Bolt, Spencer Hernandez (Real Life Christian)
Second Place: Catlyn Matta, Lillian Scofield (Windy Hill Middle)
Junior Individual Documentary
First Place: Yanilka Almonte (Real Life Christian)
Second Place: Zoe McConnell (Windy Hill Middle)
Junior Individual Exhibit
First Place: Gianna Aquilino (Windy Hill Middle)
Second Place: Briar Hegarty (Real Life Christian)
Junior Individual Performance
First Place: Rita Elmassaoudi (Windy Hill Middle)
Junior Individual Website
First Place: Isis Small (Windy Hill Middle)
Second Place: Kaleigh Acevedo (Real Life Christian)
Junior Paper
First Place: Kirk Reed (Round Lake Charter)
Second Place: Felicity Gault (Windy Hill Middle)
First- and second-place winners at the district competition will advance to the Florida History Day contest, set for May at Tallahassee Community College. Those who place first or second there will advance to the National History Day, which annually engages more than half a million students across the nation.
District coordinators for Lake County History Day are Benjamin Phillis and Natalie Heitman of the Lake County Schools Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment Department. For more information on National History Day, visit www.nhd.org.