Finalists for the 2023 Lake County Schools Teacher of the Year include one elementary school teacher, two high school teachers and one middle school teacher.
Finalists are Courtney Stokes, a science teacher at Tavares High School; Patrick Kelly, a science teacher at Leesburg High School; Danielle Newton, a third grade teacher at Leesburg Elementary School, and Jessica Woods, a literacy coach/AVID coordinator at Windy Hill Middle School.
Named by a panel of six independent judges, the four were notified last week by Superintendent Diane Kornegay, School Board members, representatives from the district and Education Foundation of Lake County, and various sponsors including Jenkins Auto Group, Electric-Services, Inc. and Ernie Morris Enterprises.
“We are fortunate to have outstanding teachers in Lake County, and today it was an honor to recognize a few of our very best for their professionalism and dedication to student achievement,” Kornegay said when they delivered the news last week. “This has been a particularly challenging time for teachers. They are stretched thin and their plates are full, but in Lake our teachers show up every day ready to give their best for our students. I am so appreciative of all they have done and continue to do.”
Stokes has been teaching for six years and is a graduate of Lake County Schools. She previously was named as a finalist for Lake County School Rookie Teacher of the Year in 2018. At Tavares High, she has taught biology, environmental science, AP Environmental Science, marine science and AVID 2. “I don’t want them to just memorize facts, but to be curious about the world and use logical steps to gather evidence. This will serve them well over a lifetime, well beyond my class,” she wrote in her award application. Stokes also has several publications and serves as chairwoman on the Lake County Water Authority Board of Trustees.
Kelly has been a teacher at Leesburg High for almost nine years, teaching biology, AP Physics 1, AP Calculus AB, Cambridge AICE Biology, pre-calculus and AP Environmental Science. He also has played a large role in various parts of district support when it comes to technology and science curriculum. He is dedicated to his Jacket family and had this to say in his application: “As I weighed other career fields and was recruited by other schools, I stayed at Leesburg High because every student deserves a good teacher, not by chance, but by design.”
Newton has been a teacher at Leesburg Elementary since 2014. The third-grade team leader is also the Leader in Me Lighthouse coordinator, helping provide ongoing training and facilitating changes from staff to students. In 2019, Newton was part of the district writing team whose blueprints for instruction are now being used in elementary schools across the district. She also was recently appointed to the High Quality Instructional Material for English Language Arts team at the county level. “My students inspire me. They inspire me to work hard and show up, even on the hard days when everything just seems to go wrong,” she wrote in her award application.
Woods has been working in education for 18 years, 13 of them in Florida and the last three in her current position as the AVID coordinator and literacy coach at Windy Hill Middle. She was instrumental in developing C2Prep throughout the district. In her tenure as an educator, Woods has a proven track record for helping students succeed. She noted this in her award application: “Being a part of the moments when a student gains their confidence and voice in a classroom inspires me as an educator to keep going.”
At a celebration on Feb. 3, one of the four finalists will be named Lake’s newest Teacher of the Year and will drive away with the grand prize, a 2021 Nissan Rogue from Jenkins Auto Group. The Lake winner then will go on to compete at the state level for the title of Florida Teacher of the Year.