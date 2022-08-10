What’s new in the new school year
TAVARES – More than 42,000 students are expected in Lake County Schools classrooms on Aug. 10, the first day of the 2022–2023 school year.
New this year in the district:
EMT program: The district is adding a new Career and Technical Education (CTE) program for students who are interested in a career as an emergency medical technician (EMT). The program will be offered at Mount Dora High School in partnership with Lake Technical College and Lake County Fire and Rescue. Students enrolled will have the opportunity to graduate with a high school diploma and as a certified EMT.
Crisis response: The School Board approved the purchase and implementation of the Centegix crisis alert system to ensure rapid response in an emergency situation. Staff members will wear panic buttons that can notify resource officers and administrators if there is a classroom health or safety issue. The panic buttons can also send emergency alerts to law enforcement if there is a larger-scale emergency.
Pay increases: The district reached an agreement with the Lake County Education Association earlier this month to give current teachers raises of up to $4,625 and to increase starting pay for teachers to $48,500, surpassing the $47,500 minimum that Gov. Ron DeSantis set as a target for districts statewide.
In addition, voters will be asked in November to approve the continuation of a 0.75-mill tax that has been levied since 2019 to enhance school safety and address student mental health needs. The referendum was the result of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act enacted by the Florida Legislature after the tragic shooting at the south Florida school by the same name. Proceeds have been used to hire nurses, psychologists, social workers and mental health liaisons in schools to help troubled students before their issues reach crisis levels. The money also helps pay for school resource deputies and officers, was used to create the Positive Alternatives to School Suspension Program for students with disciplinary referrals, and was used to open three schools that offer alternative educational placements and programs to address the social, emotional, behavioral, academic and mental health needs of students. A renewal will help maintain the programs and positions that have helped the district prevent crises.
