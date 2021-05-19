This has certainly been a long, tough school year. As strange and difficult as last school year was, this year had its unique challenges as parents and children tried to find a renewed sense of normal and make the adjustments needed to get back to living their daily lives and familiar routines. And it seems like just last week we were all gearing up to start the new year – and just like that, here we are! It’s almost time for that final bell to ring, that annual signal that closes out the school year while simultaneously ushering in a much-anticipated summer break for students and faculty alike.
For many of us here in the Sunshine State, this means weekly trips to area state parks, springs, beaches or theme parks. For other working parents, however, it means trying to figure out what to do with their children when the parents are not able to take off work and no sitter is available. Such situations often lead parents to ask me, “How old does a child have to be before they can be left home alone?” That’s not an easy question by any means, but it’s certainly one worth discussing. There is no hard-and-fast rule on a specific age for a child to be left home alone in Florida, but we can certainly talk about some safe practices that should help guide and structure your decision making.
As a general rule of thumb, we do not recommend leaving a child home alone if he or she is under the age of 13. In addition, the child must know how to access emergency services through 911 and should have a working phone available so that 911 can be called if needed. It’s also a good idea to provide the child with the phone numbers of relatives, trusted neighbors or adults who live close by and can stop in if needed. Obviously, the child should also have good contact info for the parents and be able to reach them if necessary.
It is also important to instruct children who stay home alone to keep the doors locked and to not answer the door if they aren’t expecting anyone and don’t know who’s at the door.
Ultimately, this is an important decision that has to be made by parents after much thought and consideration, while taking into account the age, maturity level and overall competency of their children.
Whatever your plans are for the summer, we pray for you, your children and their teachers to have a strong finish to the school year and a safe, enjoyable summer break. Central Florida has so much to offer in terms of fun-in-the-sun, and we hope you find many opportunities to get outdoors and make the most of it!
I also want to thank all teachers, school faculty, administrators, school board members and all the law enforcement officers in our schools for working so hard to make this a safe and wonderful school year!
Stay safe!
Peyton Grinnell
Lake County Sheriff