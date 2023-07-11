Lake County school board members gave Superintendent Diane Kornegay high marks on her most recent evaluation, which they approved at their last school board meeting.
She earned a perfect score on her annual student performance objectives, which called for her to show an increase in Algebra 1 proficiency among high school students and to increase graduation rates annually and/or maintain a rate of 90% or higher. The 2022 graduation rate for Lake County’s district operated schools (the most recent released by the state) is 91%.
She also earned a near perfect score (371 points out of 375, or 98.9%) on criteria based on professional practices derived in part from the Florida Leadership Standards. Those standards are:
Standard 1: Vision, Culture & Instructional Leadership
Standard 2: Operations, Resource and Personnel Management
Standard 3: Board Governance & Policy
Standard 4: Communication & Community Relations
Standard 5: Ethical Leadership
Kornegay was lauded for implementing a system of opportunities for students to improve their level of mastery with schoolwork, launching teacher workgroups to focus on developing best practices guides, establishing a sound fiscal plan that allowed for salary increases to improve employee recruitment and retention efforts, and streamlining governance and policy processes that all the school board to have the most current information available to make informed decisions.
As in previous years, she received the highest possible rating for her communications with stakeholders.
“The Superintendent is, no doubt, one of the most highly regarded members of our community,” Board Chairman Marc Dodd wrote in his evaluation. “She is a leader when it comes to building partnerships, recognizing there is strength when multiple entities come together. As she gathers input, she is a great listener. There is no better example than the Lincoln Park Education Center. Rather than sell off the Clermont Elementary land and buildings, she saw an opportunity to fill needs for kids, and also for the community. Partnering with Lake Tech and Lake Sumter State College, she led town hall style events to collect community stakeholder feedback and share her innovative vision.”